Kartik and Janhvi unfollow each other on social media



Bollywood hunk Kartik Aaryan and rumoured lady love Janhvi Kapoor left fans confused about their relationship status on Friday, especially after they unfollowed and then followed each other on social media. Fans noticed that the rumoured lovers and co-stars unfollowed each other on Instagram yesterday morning, only to later find them hitting the 'follow' button again. All seemed well between the two, especially since their romantic New Year's getaway to Goa.





Fans assumed that Kartik and Janhvi were making their romance official after their quiet beach getaway early this month. The two even seemed to have had no qualms being photographed together at the Mumbai airport post their mini-vacay. These recent updates come amidst reports of a delay in the 'Dostana 2' schedule, owing to the covid-19 pandemic. The team was set to fly to London for a portion of the shoot that has now been postponed due to the strict lockdown regulations.





'Dostana 2' will mark Kartik and Janhvi's first film outing together. The two will also be seen sharing the screen with actor Lakshya, who is making his Bollywood film debut. Meanwhile, Janhvi has started work on her new project 'Good Luck Jerry' and Kartik has reportedly signed on his next film that is said to be a Shah Rukh Khan production. He also has Anees Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' currently in the works.

