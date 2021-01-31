SCB holds its 39th AGM

State Minister for Shipping Shajahan Khan; former Minister for Shipping Md Shafiul Islam (Mohiuddin); Senior Vice Chairman Md Ariful Ahsan and Directors along with a good number of members attending the Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) Annual Genera



Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) has held its 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the SCB Conference Room, Dhanmondi in the capital on Saturday. SCB Chairman Md Rezaul Karim presided over the meeting. One-minute silence was observed to pay respect to former Chairmen and Members of SCB, business leaders and prominent citizens who passed away during the last year In the meeting. Among other matters, the AGM reviewed country's trade, transport, shipping and port related problems in the context of COVID-19.







It reviewed the performances of the Council during the last one year which include measures taken for enhancing its services to the shippers i.e. exporters and importers. The meeting also discussed its interaction with Asian Shippers' Alliance (ASA) and Global Shippers' Alliance (GSA). State Minister for Shipping Shajahan Khan; former Minister for Shipping Md Shafiul Islam (Mohiuddin); Senior Vice Chairman Md Ariful Ahsan and Directors along with a good number of members attended the Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) Annual General Meeting (AGM).







Members present in the meeting welcomed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the worthy daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu for announcement of incentive packages in various sectors including increase of Export Development Fund to address the potential damage caused by the epidemic of coronavirus. Members also thanked the Board of Directors of Shippers' Council of Bangladesh for distributing significant number of food, blankets and mask to the poor and helpless people affected by COVID-19.







The Meeting unanimously approved the Annual Report-2020, the Audited Balance Sheet and Statement of Accounts for the year 2019-2020, appointed an auditor for the year 2020-2021 and confirmed the minutes of the last AGM. Senior Vice Chairman Md Ariful Ahsan and Directors along with a good number of members attended the meeting.

