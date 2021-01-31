Nora Fatehi shares a cryptic message about 'repentance' and 'revenge'



Nora Fatehi enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress is known for her dance videos and pictures from her stunning photoshoots. Recently, she let her feelings out by sharing a cryptic message on social media. She shared a quote about 'repentance' and 'revenge' and promised that vengeance will be served. The post read, ''Im not real big on Repentance... I like Revenge better.. And trust me... It will Be Served''. This has left everyone puzzled. The actress didn't mention any details about the context.







On the work front, Nora is known for her special song, 'Dilbar', from John Abraham starrer 'Satyameva Jayate'. She left everyone impressed with her amazing dance moves. Her songs 'Kamariya' from Stree, and 'O Saki Saki' from Batla House topped the music chart in no time. She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' with Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva in pivotal roles. She also featured in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat'. She will be seen next in Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha's film. It will release on OTT platform.

