Apu coming up with new movie on independence day

The film Priyo Komola has been made to release on coming Independence Day, March 26 on the occasion of Bangabandhu's birth centenary. Popular film actress Apu Biswas played the title role in the movie. Story, dialogue and script of the movie were written by Shahriar Nazim Joy who also gave direction of it. Shooting of the movie started in November 2020. Earlier, it was scheduled to release in last Victory Day. It is scheduled to be released on Independence Day.





While talking about acting of Apu Biswas in the movie its director Shahriar Nazim Joy said, "As Priyo Komola is fully story based movie, so it was necessary to portray the role Komola perfectly. Apu Biswas did well to play the role. I have tried my level best to present the story nicely in the movie. I believe viewers will enjoy the movie."





Apu Biswas shared her feelings by this way, "I am grateful to Shahriar Nazim Bhai to give the opportunity to play the role Komola in the movie. If he didn't give me the scope, I couldn't get the opportunity to work in the story of Liberation War based this movie. Earlier, I could not get the scope to work in such story based movie. I am very much optimistic about my role, Komola. I have tried my level best effort to portray my role while acting. Now viewers will give their judgment about my performance."





Meanwhile, Apu Biswas also acted in Bondhon Biswas directed movie Chhayabrikkho. Apu said that she played the role of a tea labourer in this movie. National Film Award winner make-up artist Khalilur Rahman helped Apu to give her make-up to make her role perfect during shooting. Apu is also hopeful about this movie.





Now she is waiting to release her acted movie Shwashurbari Zindabad-2, directed by Debashish Biswas. Besides acting, Apu is also busy with stage shows and attending launching ceremony of different outlets in and outside the capital now. On March 11, she will go to her hometown Bogura. During Corona pandemic, she lost her mother. She misses her mother every moment, Apu also shared.



