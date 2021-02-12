EU reiterates continuous support to Bangladesh over Rohingya crisis





The European Council President Charles Michel reiterated the EU’s continuous support to Bangladesh for a lasting and

peaceful solution to the Rohingya humanitarian crisis.





He made the remarks while the newly appointed Head of Mission of Bangladesh to the EU Ambassador Mahbub Hassan Saleh called on him to present his Letters of Credence in Brussels today, according to a release received here.





During the meeting, president Michel recalled his previous meetings with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, including the last one held in Madrid in

December 2019.





Ambassador Saleh stressed the need for taking credible measures to generate confidence among the forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar

authorities for their safe, dignified and sustainable return to the Rakhine State.





He also conveyed the warm greetings of President and Prime Minister of Bangladesh to the President of the European Council.





EU President acknowledged Bangladesh’s preoccupation with climate change, and noted the current Presidency of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF).





Ambassador Saleh suggested establishing a dedicated bilateral platform between Bangladesh and the EU for exchanging views and working more closely to address the challenges of climate change.





The Bangladesh Ambassador underscored the need for expanding the scope of Bangladesh-EU Partnership beyond the traditional areas of mutual interest.





President Michel expressed interest in further engaging on climate change, migration and human rights issues, among others.





