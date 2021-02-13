Keya Payel, Parsa Evana busy with acting



Parsa Evana and Keya Payel are two popular TV actresses of present generation. Both of them are passing busy days with acting simultaneously. There is a friendly relationship between them. In their career, they got the opportunity to work together in a drama only. Basically they are now busy with acting in faction dramas. Few days ago, Parsa Evana met Keya Payel in a shooting house in the capital's Uttara area. It was their meeting after a long time break.





In fact, besides acting, they remain so much busy that they could not get the scope to meet together. Both of them are well-wishers of each other.







While talking about Keya Payel, Parsa Evana said, "Now Payel is very much busy with acting. She is doing good jobs now. She has keen interest for acting which I have already realised. In future, I believe she will do better works. If I get good script and role, then I will surely work with her."





Keya Payel shared her feelings by this way, "Evana started work in media before me. I am fan of her acting and dancing. Evana is not only a good human being but also a good actress. Now she is doing well in acting. I obviously want to work with her."





It is mentioned that in last Eid, Parsa Evana and Keya Payel worked together in a drama titled Double Trouble under Habib Shakil's direction. Payel also said that when Evana was taking part in shooting of Samrat Jahangir's drama Mission To America and she was acting in MI Jewel's drama titled Prem Prem Bhab they got the scope to meet after a long time.

