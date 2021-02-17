Robinho, Becerra's hat-tricks help Kings beat Arambagh 6-1

Bashundhara Kings' Brazilian Robson Robinho and Argentine Raul Becerra celebrates against in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football on Tuesday. -BFF



Two brilliant hat-tricks by Brazilian Robson Robinho and Argentine Raul Becerra guided Bashundhara Kings to a huge 6-1 victory over Arambagh KS in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football on Tuesday.







Star-studded Federation Cup champion Kings have 25 points from nine matches in the 13-team league. While Kings are at the top of points table, Arambagh sit at the bottom having failed to win or draw any of their eight matches. Argentine forward Becerra scored the third hattrick in the league after Omar Jobe and Obi Moneke, scoring three goals in the 3rd, 65th and 74th minute.





Gambian forward Jabe of Sheikh Jamal DC got the first hat-trick in the ongoing league in their 6-0 victory over Arambagh while Nigerian booter of Sheikh Russel KC Obi Moneke scored the league's second hat-trick in their 4-0 win, also against Arambagh.Brazilian striker Robinho completed the fourth hat-trick of the league in the day's match scoring s in the 32nd, 42nd and 77th minute.Nahid Zaman Ucchash netted the face-saving goal for Arambagh in the 18th minute.





Robinho is now the leading scorer in the ongoing league with nine individual goals while Omar Jobe trailing him with eight goals. In the day's other league match, six-time BPL champion Dhaka Abahani Ltd beat Saif Sporting Club by 2-0 goals at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.





Brazilian booter Raphael Augusto put the sky-blue Dhanmondi outfit ahead in the 53rd minute while Haitian footballer Kervens Belfort sealed the fate of the match scoring the second goal for Abahani in the 66th minute. Abahani maintained their second slot in the league table with 21 points from nine outings while Saif SC remained at fifth place with their previous credit of 13 points from eight matches.

