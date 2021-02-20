Four IU teachers obtain PhD degree



Four teachers of the Islamic University have obtained PhD degrees under their respective faculties in Kushtia on Friday. The PhD awardees are- assistant professors Armin Khatun and Maksuda Akter of Law department and assistant professors Amjad Hossain and Altaf Hossain of Al-Fiqh and Legal Studies department of the university. IU approved the degrees at its 250th syndicate meetings with its Vice-chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam in the chair, sources an IU press release said on Friday.







Armin Khatun was awarded PhD degree for his research entitled Access to Justice for Indigent People and the Laws on Legal Aid in Bangladesh under the supervision of IU Law department Professor M Selim Toha and Maksuda Akter awarded PhD degree on Muslim Family Laws Ordinance of 1961: Shariah Law Approach under the supervision of Rajshahi University's retired Professor M Rabiul Hossain.







Amjad Hossain was awarded PhD degree on 'Role of Labor Court in Enforcing Workers' Rights in Bangladesh under supervision of IU Law department Professor M Touhidul Anam and Altaf Hossain awarded PhD on 'Rights to Information in Bangladesh under the supervision of IU Law department Professor M Selim Toha. They all completed their research under Law faculty of the university.





