3GB RAM of itel Vision 1 Pro has launched in Bangladesh



itel has recently launched the 3GB RAM of itel Vision 1 Pro smartphone in Bangladesh. The itel Vision 1 Pro smartphone not just only known for an appealing, sleek design, but is also laced with some segment-first features you cannot help raving about. Here, we're offering you a rundown of the top features and specifications of itel Vision 1 Pro proving it one of the finest smartphones of 2020 in its reasonable budget segment.





Vision 1 Pro has 3GB of RAM and a 32GB of internal storage, which is enough to keep some of your apps in the background and give you more room for storing your apps, pictures, videos and other valuable contents. if the 32GB storage not enough for you then this device has a dedicated microSD card slot that supports up to 128GB of additional storage. itel Vision 1 Pro flaunts a stylish water drop full screen design that looks and feels beautiful in your hands. It comes with a 6.5" HD+ display.







In addition, it comes with a "rectangular" shaped triple-camera set up consisting of an 8MP main and 2MP Macro lens plus a depth-sensor that gives you a better quality of pictures and videos you shoot. Both the rear and Selfie cameras have portrait modes to enable you to adjust the lighting and details. Balancing the brightness and shadow will be easy and interesting. It also has an 5MP front camera, complemented by AI Face Beauty 3.0 that promises decent quality for selfies.







Blending the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technologies augmented reality (AR), and human touch learnings, AI face Beauty 3.0 is great to adjust the lighting environment, facial features, colors and details as per your individual needs. It also comes with an AI Dirt lens detector; you get periodic reminders to clean the lens when any dirt or dust is detected. Really smart, isn't it? Another notable feature of itel Vision 1 Pro is its powerful 4000mAh battery with AI Power Master. It has been built to last for a whole day even with heavy consumption. While watching the video continuously, it can last up to 7 hours.





Thanks to the AI Power Master, the battery saves power intelligently, and this can help increase battery life by up to 35%. Measuring just 8.5mm in thickness and weighing around 164 grams, itel Vision 1 Pro is one of the slimmest smartphones launched by itel. Vision 1 Pro 3GB comes in two attractive colors: Dazzle black and Cosmic Shine. As a whole, the itel Vision 1 Pro is a decent smartphone and a budget device. Experience this stylish icon at your nearest itel store.





