Mila gets bail

Mila Islam



A Dhaka Court granted bail to popular pop singer Mila Islam in a case filed over an acid attack on her ex-husband Parvez Sanjari in 2019. Acting Judge Dilara Alo Chandana of Acid Crime Tribunal in Dhaka passed the order after the accused surrendered before the court and sought bail in the case. On behalf of the accused, defence counsel Md Shanewaz Shaheen filed the bail petition before the court and took part in the hearing.







The court on February 11 had issued an arrest warrant against Mila and her close friend John Peter Halder as they did not appear before the court during the hearing of the case.Mila and Sanjari were married on May 12, 2017 but their conjugal life was plagued with regular disputes. Mila filed a dowry-related case against Sanjari on October 5 the same year. Sanjari also accused her in a number of cases.







The two were divorced on January 31, 2018. On June 2, 2019, unidentified criminals hurled acid at Sanjari. His father SM Nasir Uddin filed a case against Mila and her associates over the incident. In June 2019, another arrest warrant had been issued for Mila after she did not appear before a Dhaka court as a witness in a woman and child repression case filed against Sanjari.

