John Abraham, Disha Patani begin shooting for ''Ek Villain Returns''

Actors John Abraham and Disha Patani on Monday started shooting for filmmaker Mohit Suri''s upcoming movie "Ek Villain Returns". Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar, the film is a sequel to Suri''s 2014 movie "Ek Villain". The upcoming action thriller also stars actors Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Suri said though the film''s shoot was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the team is pumped up to finally start the work on the project. "





I am very excited to begin shooting for ''Ek Villain Returns''. I was waiting for this day for a while now. Unfortunately with the pandemic, things went off-track but now I am glad we are back to where we belong - making movies! I am hoping to recreate the ''Ek Villain'' magic with this one," the director said in a statement.





Ekta Kapoor said she is excited to take the franchise forward and give the audience a memorable cinematic experience. "This time around the action, drama and suspense only heightens. See you at the movies," the producer said. "Ek Villain Returns" is set to release on February 11, 2022.

Leave Your Comments