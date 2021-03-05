RNPP installs polar crane beams



Two subcontractors -- Trust RosSEM, Roin World LLC and Energospecmontazh JSC -- have successfully installed two polar crane beams on rail tracks at the first power unit of the Rooppur Nuclear power plant (RNPP).The installed crane beams pave the way for the next construction works of the power plant."Installation of heavy structures required complex and well-coordinated work of subcontractors.







The specialists of Roin World LLC provided the preparation of the access road for lifting the beams by the crane, the specialists of Trust RosSEM completed the installation of containment lobes for the installation of the rail track at 38,500 m in the shortest possible time, the specialists of Energospecmontazh JSC carried out the final operation - the installation of the beams on the rail ways," said Chief Project Engineer Yuri Koshelev.





Currently, work is underway to install structures and crane mechanisms on crane runways.Due to the movement of the crane along a circular path, it will be able to perform all loading and unloading operations at any point in the reactor compartment.





It is planned to complete the installation of the polar crane (circular crane) in June this year, then the installation of large and heavy equipment of the reactor plant of the first unit of the NPP will begin.After the NPP is put into operation, the crane will be used for repair work and fuel transportation.











