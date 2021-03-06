vivo Y20G; budget gaming phone goes live for sale in Bangladesh



vivo announced the launch of its budget gaming phone Y20G for Bangladesh market recently. The latest entry in the brand's youth oriented Y series, Y20G is equipped with a gaming processor and fast charging. Available to buyers throughout the country from retailers and vivo exclusive stores, Y20G is meant for a user-base that likes to play games on their smartphones and still want to use their device for day-to-day activities without having to carry around a power bank.







The G80 gaming processor equipped phone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The massive 5000mAh battery is supported by 18W fast charging that enables users to charge up the phone up to 70% in just 69 minutes. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that is lightening fast, unlocking the screen in 0.17 second.





The phone will be available across Bangladesh in two 2.5 D dazzling colors: 'Obsidian Black' and 'Purist Blue'. Managing Director of vivo Bangladesh Mr. Duke said; "the Y series is becoming one of the most popular smartphone line-ups in Bangladesh and Y20G further strengthens the series. Designed with on-the-go consumers in mind, the Y20G will provide an "uninterrupted smartphone experience" and "long gaming sessions".





Battlefields come alive on Y20G

With a Helio G80 octa-core processor, and clock speeds going up to 2.0GHz; Y20G promises to deliver non-stop gaming. The phone features 'Hyper Engine Game Technology' that enables dynamic power management. It also features a brand-new 'Esports Mode' and customized audio effects with stereo sound, helping gamers to fully immerse in the experience, and bring those distant worlds and battlefields become truly alive. Gamers can also activate the 'do not disturb' feature that stops distracting alerts and incoming messages.





Long-lasting battery life; 8-hour non-stop gaming

The 5,000mAh (TYP) super capacity battery and 18W Fast Charge technology charges the device up to 70% in just 69 minutes. With AI power-saving technology, a single full charge can provide up to 20 hours of online HD movie streaming or 8 hours of resource-intensive games. The reverse charging feature also covers your other devices when you are out and about.





Unlocking experience by a literal split second with a healthy storage= Side-mounted fingerprint scanner on Y20G unlocks the screen in 0.17 second, making unlocking instantaneous and intuitive. But the software supports face unlock as well with its Face Wake technology. The Y20G also has plenty of memory and storage with 6GB and128 GB ROM. While the phone comes with a respectable memory and storage, the triple card slot will support memory expansion of up to 1TB.





Quality photography with super macro capabilities Y20's AI Triple Macro Camera is supported by a wide range of features, including Face Beauty, Portrait Light Effects and Filters. The 2MP Bokeh camera delivers accurate and sophisticated results, thanks to the updated bokeh algorithm. Super macro camera can discover tiny and exciting worlds full of gems hidden right before your eyes with a focus that draws as close as 4cm. With a main 13MP rear camera, an f/2.2 large aperture, and PDAF technology, every detail will shine.





