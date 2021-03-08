Why Bangladesh is importing tamarind seeds from India



Tamarind is popular in Bangladesh as pickle. It is not only known as a fruit, its seeds are also beneficial.As the locally produced tamarind seeds cannot meet the market demand, Bangladesh is importing the seeds from other countries. Bangladesh recently imported 90 metric tons of tamarind seeds from India. It is interesting that Tk 200 US dollar has been paid for one ton of seeds.





Satyajit Das, a tamarind seed importer, told the BBC that tamarind seeds are mainly used to dye yarn in textiles and jute mills. Besides, tamarind seeds are also used as a raw material of mosquito coils. As mosquito situation has turned into a menace in the country, the demand of mosquito coils has increased.





Tamarind seeds have also medicinal properties. Professor Shamim Shamsi of the botany department at Dhaka University said that tamarind seeds are used as raw materials of unani, ayurvedic, homeo and allopathic medicines. "Tamarind seeds are used in the drop for dryness of eyes. Besides, the seeds are beneficial for boosting the function of different organs," she added.











