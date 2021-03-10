Joypurhat Sugar Mill produces 4,270 metric tons of sugar



Joypurhat Sugar Mill, the country's largest sugar producer, has produced 4,270 metric tonnes of sugar by threshing 84,800 metric tons of sugarcane in the last 72 days. The percentage of sugar extraction is 5.14 percent.





According to sugar mill sources, the 2020-2021 threshing season of Joypurhat Sugar Mill was inaugurated on December 18 with sugarcane from Joypurhat, Rangpur and Shampur sugar mills. The target of 10 thousand 692 metric tons of sugar production was set by threshing 1 lakh 62 thousand metric tons of sugarcane. With the target in mind, it is possible to produce 4,270 metric tons of sugar by threshing 84,800 metric tons of sugarcane till March 2 of the current threshing season. Of these, Joypurhat Sugar Mill has 37,587.77 metric tons, Rangpur Sugar Mill has 25,671 metric tons and Shampur Sugar Mill has 21,541.23 metric tons.







The government decided to thresh sugarcane in three sugar mills in the northern region to reduce the losses incurred by the sugar mills due to lack of sugarcane. Of this, sugarcane in Joypurhat area is 60,000 metric tons, 50,000 in Shampur Sugar Mill and 52,000 metric tons in Mahimaganj Sugar Mill in Rangpur.







Till March 2, 37,587.77 metric tons of sugarcane in Joypurhat Sugar Mill area, 52,671 metric tons in Rangpur Sugar Mill area and 21,541.23 metric tons of sugarcane in Shampur Sugar Mill area have been threshed, said Joypurhat Sugar Mill Managing Director Syed Mohammad Abu Bakr. He also said that in the current 2020-2021 sugarcane threshing season, 10,692 metric tons of sugar has been produced by threshing 1 lakh 62 thousand metric tons of sugarcane in three mills. It is to be noted that the probable date for completion of sugarcane threshing activities of Joypurhat Sugar Mill has been fixed on March 10.





--- Md Ataur Rahman, Joypurhat

