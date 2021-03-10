Dhaka to welcome global leaders in person, virtually



Global leaders will attend mega events in person and virtually to join Bangladesh's golden jubilee celebrations from March 17 to 27, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Tuesday.





Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary celebration is also going on.





"In these two events, we've invited many but due to the Covid-19 situation, four (South Asian) leaders will come in person," Dr Momen said, adding that the number might become five.





He said Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will arrive on March 17 on a two-day visit and will attend the celebrations at Parade Grounds in the city. Then Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will arrive in Dhaka to join the celebrations.





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive on March 26 and will visit places outside Dhaka though other three South Asian leaders will have engagements in Dhaka only, Dr Momen said, reports UNB.





Modi will visit Bangabandhu memorial in Tungipara to pay respect to Bangabandhu and is expected to visit the Orakandi temple and "Satipith". He will also visit Satkhira. The four leaders are likely to visit National Mausoleum at Savar, Dhanmondi 32 and will attend main programme at Parade Grounds. Dr Momen said Chinese President Xi Jinping will send a video message marking the celebrations. "A counsellor, who is above the Minister in rank, may come with the message."





On March 8, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming met Foreign Minister Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





China's participation in the celebrations for "Mujib Borsho" and 50 years of Independence, the early return of international students to China and vaccine cooperation, among other issues, were discussed.





The Foreign Minister said French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will also send video messages marking the celebrations.







