Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' accidentally leaked online



Those who tuned in to watch 'Tom and Jerry' on Monday, were in for a treat as they got a preview of director Zack Snyder's highly anticipated 'Justice League' a week before its debut.The Snyder Cut that is set for a March 18 release, debuted on a streaming service on Monday while people trying to watch the 'Tom and Jerry' kids movie were given a surprise R-rated version of 'Justice League'.







According to reports, the error first came to light when a man named, Doug Bass noted it on Twitter and shared his surprise at getting to see one whole hour of the new CGI/live-action version of the film before it was pulled off the site. It is, however, unclear if this glitch was available worldwide, or if it only played in certain regions.





The streaming service confirmed the error and released a statement assuring that the movie was taken down within minutes of it being highlighted. To prevent spoilers from getting out, Twitter users who shared screenshots of 'Justice League', were sent Twitter takedown notices on behalf of Warner Bros.





However, it didn't stop the memes and a few other clips from going viral. Check out some hilarious fan reactions below: Snyder's version of the 2017 flick will see Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Ben Affleck as Batman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Robin Wright as Antiope, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke, Jared Leto as The Joker, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Ray Fisher as Cyborg and Ray Porter as Darkseid.

