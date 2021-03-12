BD Army's Female Engagement Team gets Force Commander's Commendation

For their exceptional dedication, professionalism, exemplary military ethos, and devotion to duty during their tour of duty in UNMISS, the Female Engagement Team (FET) of BANBATT 3 was awarded with the "Force Commander's Commendation". -ISPR



Bangladesh Army has started the inclusion of the FET in the Battalion from January 2019 to enhance the total process of peacekeeping and peacebuilding. As a continuation, a total of 19 FET members were included with BANBATT 3 for UNMISS.They consists of few highly professional female officers and soldiers who are extremely efficient and knowledgeable.







FET has participated in several Outreach Activities within the AOR of BANBATT. They have independently conducted several critical SDPs, LDPs, and FP patrols with UNMISS Integrated Team (IT) in a conflicting area where SSPDF and SPLA(IO) were active and thus facilitated UNMISS stakeholders to work on the ground in implementing peace.







They have also provided force protection to different delegation team visited SWEST and WAU FO. FET has participated in various CIMIC activities in the remote areas of the country and spread the importance of women empowerment among the females of South Sudan.



