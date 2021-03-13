Daraz and RedX to create a better ecosystem for customers



Country's largest online marketplace Daraz (https://www.daraz.com.bd/#), has recently signed an agreement with RedX to strengthen the strategic relationship between the companies. The partnership will allow Daraz Bangladesh and RedX to enhance their services to customers nationwide and ensure smoother and faster delivery.







During the event, Daraz announced the first ever 'Game Changer Award' to RedX for 2020-21. Syed MostahidalHoq, Managing Director, Daraz Bangladesh, has presented the award to Afeef Zaman, CEO, RedX. The award is recognition of the best performing logistics partner of Daraz Bangladesh, who has put an extra mile to help develop the entire ecosystem of the industry. During the year 2020-21, RedX has been the fastest-growing logistics countrywide. The company has provided Daraz Bangladesh with the utmost support to deliver products in urban and rural areas during the General Holiday with excellent professional manners.





