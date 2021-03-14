'Bangabandhu Safari Park to be a world class one'



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, named after the Father of the Nation at Dulahazara in Cox's Bazar, will be turned into one of the best safari parks in the world, Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Md. Shahab Uddin said. He came up with the remarks while inspecting the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park at Dulahazara in Cox's Bazar on Saturday.





He directed the concerned to take necessary steps to turn it into an international standard safari park.The Minister inspected development works of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park further development project (Phase II) and gave overall direction of the various issues. He said that all the animals in the safari park should be provided with food, accommodation and overall security. Appropriate measures should also be taken to ensure the safety of the tourists visiting the safari park.





The Minister assured to provide minibuses for the convenience of tourists visiting the safari park. Earlier, the Minister visited Medhakchupia National Park and exchanged views with the forest rangers there.During the visit, Cox's Bazar-1 MP Zafar Alam, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Ziaul Hasan NDC, Chief Conservator of Forests Md. Amir Hossain Chowdhury, Conservator of Forests of Chittagong Region Mohammad Abdul Awal Sarkar and others were present.





