bKash users can now send money free using 'Priyo'



Mobile Financial Service bKash has currently offered "Priyo" for five numbers to whom one user can send up to Tk 25,000 without any charge. It will be available for 52 million bKash users can now send money to five "Priyo" numbers free of charge up to 25,000 Taka.Through bKash app or dialing USSD code *247#, customers can avail the service. Thereby, sending money to near and dear ones is now free for most of the customers as an MFS transaction data analysis shows that almost 90% customers usually send 15,000 to 20,000 Taka to 3-4 accounts every month.





To bring the unbanked population under formal financial channel was the core reason for the inception of Mobile Financial Service (MFS) where bKash played a pioneering role with convenient, secured, fast and regulated services. The journey of bKash started with 'Send Money' service aiming to release the pain of sending money to the loved ones.







Since then, bKash has gained the trust of people by bringing more innovative and regulated services with the course of time. With that trust, "send money" has become "bKash kora" to the customers. Hence, bKash has made 'send money' free for an essential amount to make the service more comfortable and accessible which has already become a part of millions of customers' digital transactions.





Apart from this, sending money up to 100 Taka to any number has been made charge-free for all bKash customers. Customers can easily add up to five Priyo numbers in every calendar month through bKash app or USSD code *247# in a few easy steps. Once added, the favorite numbers can be changed after each month.





According to bKash sources, a large amount of customers have added their Priyo numbers using *247# and bKash app and already availing the service of sending money free of charge. However, for sending money above 25,000 Taka, previous charge on each transaction will be applicable for customers. There are 90million mobile phones users in the country of which 69% are feature phone users who transact through dialing USSD code. bKash Send Money service is now free for users of both *247# and bKash app.

Leave Your Comments