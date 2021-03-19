Power Division observed the 101st birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Thursday. -AA



Power Division observed the 101st birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Thursday. Power Secretary Habibur Rahman, and Chairman of Bangladesh Power Development Board Engineer Md Belayet Hossain paid homage to the portrait of Bangabandhu at Bidyut Bhaban. At this time prayers were offered for the departed souls of Bangabandhu and all the martyrs of his family. Later, officials cut a cake to mark the day.





Leave Your Comments