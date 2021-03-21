Main culprit arrested in Sunamganj Hindu home attacks



The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) on Saturday arrested the main culprit involved in the attack on Hindu properties in Sunamganj district as the authorities banned a planned meeting of the Hefazat-e-Islam.





Shahidul Islam Swadhin, a Union Parishad member and Jubo League leader, was arrested early Saturday for leading the attack in Noagaon village under Shalla upazila of Sunamganj district. Followers of radical Islamist group attacked and vandalized houses of people belonging to Hindu community on March 17 over a status in a social media criticizing its leader Moulana Mamunul Haque for speaking against the upcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Confirming the matter, PBI chief in Sylhet Khaled Uz Zaman said, "He was picked up from Moulvibazar's Kulaura in the early hours of Saturday and has been brought to the PBI's Sylhet office."





In a related development, the Sunamganj administration banned a meeting of the Hefazat today in another village close to Shalla and Maulana Mamunul Haque will not be allowed to enter the area.





The planned meeting created a fear among the Hindu community of fresh attacks.







Besides, seven others were also arrested in a combing operation by police in different places of Dirai and Shalla upazilas of the district on Friday night, according to Shalla Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Nazmul Alam.





He said a total of 30 people have so far been arrested in two cases.





The government has warned against any attempt to create violence during the 10-day celebration to mark Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the Golden Jubilee of independence of Bangladesh. Ruling Awami League leaders have also warned against any protest over Modi's visit.





A BNP delegation led by the party's central vice chairman Nitai Roy Chowdhury visited the affected area and provided financial assistance to the victims on behalf of Begum Khaleda Zia.





Hindus constitute around 9 percent of Muslim-majority Bangladesh's 116 million population.





--- Ashikur Rahman Pir in Sunamganj

