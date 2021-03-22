DNCC mayor inaugurates SKS Shopping Mall

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurates the SKS Shopping Mall on Sunday. -AA



Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurated SKS Shopping Mall on Sunday. On the occasion, Chairman of the Army Welfare Organization Major General Mohammad Saidul Islam and other senior military officials along with civilian officials were also present.The Army Welfare Agency markets a wide range of quality products at fair prices, including cement, LP gas, edible oils, and foodstuff.





The money earned from this will be spent for the welfare of humanity. The multipurpose shopping mall has a state-of-the-art central air-conditioned office space and a shopping mall with approximately 4.5 million square feet of space, as well as 450 car-parking facilities. There is also a food court and Cineplex on the fourth floor of this shopping mall, which is the most expensive and sophisticated in Bangladesh.









---Nurey Alam, AA





