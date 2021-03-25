Kaia Gerber Cast in American Horror Story Season 10



The 19-year-old model Kaia Gerber who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber has been cast in the highly-anticipated 10th season of American Horror Story, the show's co-creator, Ryan Murphy, announced on Tuesday. "Very excited to announce that Kaia Gerber is joining the American Horror Story family," Murphy, 55, wrote on his Instagram. Gerber responded to the casting news by re-posting Muprhy's announcement on her Instagram Stories." When singer Charlotte Lawrence said that she's "freakin out" over Gerber's part, she replied, "not as much as me!!!!!"





Sharing a news report about her casting on her Story, Gerber added, "very excited about this Murphy." Gerber joins Macaulay Culkin and AHS favorites Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe and Adina Porter.





Her casting news come just days after Murphy revealed that the 10th season of the FX horror anthology series will be officially titled American Horror Story: Double Feature. According to a teaser released by the showrunner, the upcoming season will center around "two horrifying stories, one by the sea...the other by the sand." Production for the season was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, Murphy gave fans a glimpse into season 10 by sharing a photo of Culkin, 40, and Grossman, 49, wearing fur jackets while standing on a beach. "Something wicked this way comes," he teased in the caption. "American Horror Story Season Ten."

