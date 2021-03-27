The standard desktop PC of 2021



In 2021, the desktop computer has changed. New technologies have entered the market and the demand for human beings has increased with the passage of time. Now more or less everyone is desperate to make a PC with a high configuration, play games, work on high graphics or video editing or any other heavy software to run smoothly a well-configured desktop computer. And in the current year, the need for it has increased by a few percent. Let's get a little idea about what the current desktop PC should look like.





Processor: The most important part of any PC is its processor. So better the computer processor, the better the performance of the PC. There was a time when it was possible to do a lot of work with a dual core processor but now it is no longer possible. Current computer processors need to be more powerful. Currently, two brands of processors are available in the market, one is Intel and the other is AMD. Intel's popular processor series is Core i3, Core i5, Core i8 must be the latest generation. And the AMD processor series is Ryzen 3, 4, 5 It also has a generation, of course the last or the previous generation is the best.





Motherboard: Another very important part of the computer is the motherboard. The whole computer is controlled from this board so all the devices and parts of the computer are connected to this board. Usually motherboards are selected based on the processor because separate motherboards are required for both Intel and Ryzen. Also many more features should be taken on the motherboard. Gigabyte and Asus are two popular bands in the world of motherboards.





Storage: At present there are two types of storage, one is SSD and the other is hard drive. Your computer's file loading speed or file transfer speed, in a word, if you want to keep the computer fast, you can install SSD, and if you want a lot more storage on your PC, then the hard drive. But at the present time it is better to plant two.





RAM: How many software a computer can run at once and the speed and performance of the computer depend a lot on RAM. Generally a little more RAM should be good for all computers DDR4 16 GB RAM should not be less.





Monitor: Monitors are basically selected according to one's own needs because different people use computers for different tasks, so the type of their monitor also changes based on the work. Most of the gamers and programmers prefer curve monitors.





Graphics card: A graphics card is a device or component of a computer that makes a connection between a computer and a monitor. The job of a graphics card is to convert binary code to digital code. Here are the things to keep in mind before buying a graphics card: GPU, graphics card size, gigabytes, models and variants, power perception and power supply.





You can find out the latest prices of desktop PC from the online website Bdstall.com.



Leave Your Comments