50 new singers presents



The national anthem of Bangladesh has been given a fresh shape as 50 singers of several generations of the country have rendered their voices in it. The song was released in the early hours of Friday after being filmed at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, Suhrawardy Udyan and Savar Memorial in Dhaka. Kaushik Hossain Taposh composed this song.





Marking the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of independence, Amar Sonar Bangla has been given a fresh look organized by the Information and Communication Technology Divison. TM Productions has implemented the initiative to present the song of Poet Rabindranath Tagore in a new way to the young generation of the country.





In the regard to spread the national anthem among the new generation Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for ICT Division said "Our ICT department has planned to present the national anthem with freash look with the participation of 50 artists involving freedom fighters and the artists of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu and the 50th anniversary of independence. Through the participation of those who inspired the liberation war, we can make our national anthem more beautiful to future generations."





25 male and 25 female singers lend their voices in the national anthem. The cast includes Rafiqul Alam, Khurshid Alam, Fakir Alamgir, Mahmud Selim, Hamin Ahmed, Maqsood, Hasan, SI Tutul, Sujit Mustafa, Balam, Rabi Chowdhury, Mizan, Arnob, Milon Mahmud, Arefin Rumi, Rafa, Adit, Parvez, Shamim, Priya, Hasib, ABD, Pulak and Kaushik Hossain Taposh.







Among the female musicians are Shahin Samad, Fatema Tuz Johra, Abida Sultana, Rezwana Chowdhury Bonya, Shama Rahman, Fahmida Nabi, Dilshad Nahar Kakli, Ankhi Alamgir, Mehrin, Anima Roy, Rumana Islam, Elita, Julie, Tashfi, Luipa, Dio, Reshmi, Anika, Sinthi Saha, Sunidhi Naik, Tina Russell, Oishee, Arnik, Putul and Ayesha Mausumi.





Kaushik Hossain on the composition of the national anthem said 'It is an honor and pride for me to be given the responsibility of composing the national anthem by the ICT Division of the Government of Bangladesh on this special occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Independence. The production of the song will undoubtedly be a historic experience with so many talented artists.'









