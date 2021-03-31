Forum announces BGMEA election manifesto



Forum, the leading coalition of the country's garments manufacturers and exporters, pledged to build a sustainable Readymade Garments (RMG) industry in its manifesto for the BGMEA Election for the 2021-2023 term. The announcement was made at a press conference held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the capital Tuesday. Dr Rubana Huq, current BGMEA President and ABM Shamsuddin, Forum Panel Leader, as well as leaders of RMG industry were present at the programme.





BGMEA has been effectively led by the Forum board under the leadership of Dr. Rubana Huq for the term 2019-202, according to the press conference. During this tenure, with the assistance of Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the board protected Bangladeshi garment industry, which is the backbone of the country's economy, from disaster.







However, in the next two years, the garment industry will face numerous problems and obstacles. During this time, the BGMEA requires an effective board composed of trustworthy, dutiful, hardworking and experienced individuals. Forum is committed to presenting this council, which, if elected, would seek to create a sustainable industry.





Forum's core manifesto has 13 parts. These are, Image, Reducing Operational Cost & Business Facilitation, SME, Sick Industry and Exit Policy, Price and Buyer's Accountability, Protection and Efficiency, Market Expansion, Technological Efficiency, LDC Graduation, Skill & Innovation, Sustainability and SDG, Labor Welfare and Cleaner and Efficient BGMEA. If elected, the Forum vowed to review the director's performance every three months in the Cleaner & Efficient BGMEA segment. The forum would also consider reorganizing the BUFT trustee council. A discussion group composed of broad industry will be created.





Remaining 12 parts are divided into 3 sections. The first section describes Forum's Achievement, second addresses activities in progress and the last discusses future plans. According to Forum, BGMEA has many achievements in the last two years and many more in the progress. In this manifesto we outlined the roadmap of sustainability as well as the plan that could be implemented.









