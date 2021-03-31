Sunny celebrates Holi with her kids



Sunny Leone is quite active on social media and loves to share stunning pictures and videos to keep fans updated about her life. Now, on the occasion of Holi, the actress posted pictures of celebrating the festival with her husband Daniel Weber and kids in the building premises. The actress looked absolutely pretty in a blue salwar suit while her hubby was in an all-white attire. The duo also sealed it with a kiss! She captioned the post, "The best Holi with family!! Nothing pretty or delicate about it.







Nisha, Asher and Noah unleashed and did what they are suppose to! Just had fun! God Bless you all and hope your lives are always full of color!!" On the work front, she was last seen in 'Veeramadevi' and 'Rangeela'. She also starred in the song 'Battiyan Bujhado' from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty starrer 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'. She will next feature in a web series helmed by Vikram Bhatt.





