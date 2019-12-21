Don't forget your values

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina inaugurating AL's 21st National Council at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Friday. -PID

Urging leaders and activists not to forget the party values, Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has said that she revitalized Awami League over the years to make it the largest and strongest political party in the country.





She said this while addressing the inaugural session of the 21st triennial national council-2019 of Awami League in the city on Friday. The two-day council kicked off amid much enthusiasm and festivity at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the afternoon.





Sheikh Hasina said, "We suffered splits among us on one or two occasions even after that (her return to Bangladesh in 1981). I rejuvenated the party following the rifts. I roamed throughout the country and revitalized it gradually. So, today Bangladesh Awami League is the biggest and strongest organization in Bangladesh." There were many efforts to annihilate Awami League completely since Pakistan period, she said, adding that the attacks came on Awami League during the regimes of Yahya Khan, Ayub Khan, Ziaur Rahman, HM Ershad and even Khaleda Zia.





But AL could not be obliterated as the ideology-based organization was built at the hands of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. "Though it was damaged for the time being, it could not be destroyed completely," she added. Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader raised the party flag and the national anthem was sung.





AL Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud conducted the function. Ministers, PM's advisers, senior leaders of AL and its front organizations, leaders of different political and socio-cultural organizations, and dignitaries were present at the function.





The theme of the council is "On the way to implement Bangabandhu's dream of Sonar Bangla under Sheikh Hasina's leadership, being advance irresistibly We are Bangladesh". The main council session will be held on December 21 at Institution of Engineers drawing over 7,000 councilors from across the country.







The council venue wears a festive look. Portrait of Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina are seen in the area along with some festoons carrying the history and tradition of AL as well as the symbols of party's development activities.

The main stage of the council is 102 feet in length and 40 feet in width and looks like a 'Boat', shipping on the Padma River.





Portrait of National Memorial is on the stage and behind the memorial, Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina's portraits are also there. A total of 50 thousands councilors, delegates, leaders and activists are participating the council.





Stringent measures have been taken to ensure discipline and security in and around the council venue. Some 2,000 trained volunteers of the Awami League are assisting the law enforcers to make the council successful.





