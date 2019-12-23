



Altaf Mahmud was a musician, cultural activist, and martyred freedom fighter of the Bangladesh Liberation War. He was also a language activist of the Language Movement and composer of "Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano", the famous song written to commemorate the event. During 1950 he sang gonoshongit in many places to inspire the activists of the Language Movement. Along with his singing, Mahmud continued to support the movement. He composed the music for the song Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano in 1969, in Zahir Raihan's film Jibon Theke Neya. Altaf Mahmud took part in the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971. He created a secret camp inside his house for the freedom fighters. When the location of this camp was revealed, the Pakistan Army caught him on 30 August 1971. His patriotic songs, which were broadcast at the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, also inspired the independence fighters during the war.

Leave Your Comments