

Jatindramohan Bagchi was a Bengali poet and editor. He was born 27 November 1878 at Jamsherpur village in Nadia, West Bengal of India. His father Harimohan was a resident of Balagar, Hughli.





After passing the Entrance (1896) and FA (1898) examinations, Jatindramohan obtained BA (1902) degree from the Duff College, Kolkata. He served variously as secretary to Justice Saradacharan Mitra, secretary to the Maharaja of Natore, License Collector of Calcutta Corporation, Manager of FN Gupta Company etc.







He was a prolific contributor to a number of literary journals. Between 1909 and 1913, he also edited the cultural journal Manasi. In 1921 and in 1922, he served as a joint editor of another cultural journal Jamuna. He would later become the owner and editor of the journal Purvachal between 1947 and 1948.







As a poet he was greatly influenced by Bengali polymath Rabindranath Tagore. His poetry showed the influence of his intellectual contemporary Rabindranath Tagore. He is considered a major voice of the post-Rabindranath period in Bengali poetry.









Jatindramohan Bagchi portrayed the natural beauty of Bangladesh in his poems. His poems reveal the joys and sorrows of rural life and his empathy for the oppressed. Two of his famous poems are 'Kajladidi', 'Andha Badhu', 'Dasiputro', 'Shopono Desh', 'Diprohore', 'Hafizer Proshno', 'Aporajito', 'Ondho Bandhu', 'Kalonko', 'Jaubon Chanchiiyo', 'Sadhona', 'Nagkeshor', 'Keya Ful', Kormo' and 'Madhobika' etc.







His poetical works include Lekha (1906), Rekha (1910), Aparajita (1915), Bandhur Dan (1918), Jagarani (1922), Niharika (1927) and Mahabharati (1936). He also wrote a book of criticism entitled Rabindranath O Yugasahitya. This great poet died on 1 February 1948.

