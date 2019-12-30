Syed Nazrul Islam -- A perfect Bengali gentleman politician





We can merit him the title "the Great." He lived only 50 years. He was gunned down to death by some cruel black sheep of the Bangladesh Army in the Dhaka Central jail in the wee hours November 3, 1975.







This great and noble soul of this sacred land is Syed Nazrul Islam who served as the acting President of Bangladesh in the absence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during our glorious Liberation War in 1971. He was born in 1925 at a remote hamlet in the Kishoreganj District. He was although a brilliant student and obtained his Masters with B.A. (Hons.) securing 1st Classes in History and Law from the University of Dhaka in the very early years of Pakistan came into being. He was an active student political leader.





He entered the civil service of Pakistan in 1949 but resigned in 1951 to work as a Professor of History at the Anandmohan College in Mymensingh, where he also practised Law. Syed Nazrul's political career began when he joined the Awami Muslim League and participated in the Language Movement in 1952, for which he was arrested by Pakistani police.







When Bangabandhu was arrested on March 25, 1971 by Pakistani Army, Syed Nazru Islam escaped to Mujibnagar with other party leaders and proclaimed the independence of Bangladesh. Mujib was elected president of Bangladesh but he served as Acting President with Tajuddin Ahmed, the first Prime Minister. He played a key role in leading the nationalist cause and coordinated the MuktiBahini guerrilla (Guerilla Freedom Fighters) forces and won support from India and other nations.





In his address at the Bangladesh Independence Proclamation ceremony at Mujibnagar Acting President Syed Nazrul Islam said, "Bangladesh had lost her independence in the war at mango orchard of Plassey in 1757. Today, on 17 April 1971 that lost independence has returned here at another mango orchard of Bangladesh.







Free Bangladesh is born." He urged the world community to extend military assistance to the War of Liberation and accord diplomatic recognition to Bangladesh. In his address Prime Minister Tajuddin Ahmed said, "Pakistan is dead. The dead body of Pakistan has been buried under the mountain of human corpses. Yahya himself is the killer of Pakistan… Our struggle would not stop until the occupation forces are driven out of the country."





He was a great orator, a great human being. He knew the art of speaking in public. He was one of the greatest orators of Bangladeshi Political history. There is no doubt that this powerful orator is the single-most popular mass figure in the country beyond Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He is for sure, much admired leader in Bangladesh during his time.





When it comes to oratory or touching the people's soul by words, there is only one man who is also known as the well-versed politician in public oration in mobilising public opinion on his points, in a long and eloquent address at the Bangladesh Independence Proclamation ceremony, he outlined the stages by which resistance had become an imperative moral duty. He fought against the British domination, and he fought against the Punjabi domination.





He cherished the ideal of a democratic and free society in which all persons live together in harmony with equal opportunities. It is an ideal which he hoped to live for, and to see realised. It is an ideal for which he was prepared to die. Syed Nazrul Islam spoke those words in the full knowledge that he risked the gallows. In a simple yet powerful statement, he told the crowd present, "Thank you that you choose to care to fight the brutal Pakistani Military to defeat them and achieve Bangladesh."







This nightingale charmed the audiences with his magical oratory, and left an indelible mark on Bangladesh's born. This is no exaggeration to tell. To ask him, for his credentials is like asking the sun about its right to shine.





His strength and beauty, the grace and dignity of his bearing, the dark light of his eyes, his imposing appearance, and from the moment he began to speak, the splendid speech with his rich deep voice enthralled the vast audience.... The thought of this warrior prophet of Bangladesh left a deep mark upon Bangladesh. Bangladesh thus had the blessing of directly hearing a person of the stature of a great politician, radiating purity, compassion, and love.





Clearly, there have been very few politicians who have been able to match the respect and authority that he commanded. His successor has been a major disappointment as far as rhetoric is concerned. His achievements designed to stir the spirits of a nation at war. A noted speaker before this speech, Nazrul essentially redefined the public speech.





He was a well-respected politician who is an out-of-the-box thinker and speaker. He approached topics from a unique point of view which made us to redefine our lives, personally and politically. Address is a cornerstone of Bangladesh history. His speech rallied a nation and set created a foundation of Bengali idealism for future generations.





Referring to butcher President General Yahiya and the looming Pakistani threat, he laid out the facts in the clearest of manners. "If we can stand up to him, Bangladesh will be free . . . But if we fail, then the whole Bengali Nation. . . will sink into the abyss of a new Dark Age. Let us therefore brace ourselves to our duties, and so bear ourselves that, if the Pakistani Military Junta last for a long time, men will say, 'This was their finest hour" and we must not allow this to happen under any circumstances.





He delivered speeches during his life time which are still a powerful reminder of equality and justice that should be required reading in schools, colleges and universities today. His oratories are all simple, clear, and powerful. There is only one Syed Nazrul Islam who understood how to put an audience at ease with his humor, but he also knew how to make a strong point - he didn't become a Shark Tank. It was a Syed Nazrul Islam who is remembered as the greatest orator Bangladesh ever produced, and perhaps one of the greatest the world has ever known.





These speeches lifted hearts in dark times, gave hope in despair, refined the characters of men, inspired brave feats, gave courage to the weary, honored the dead, and changed the course of history.





The very best speeches change hearts and minds and seem as revelatory several decades or centuries removed as when they were first given. Syed Nazrul Islam had that much of qualities. The writer of this piece like many other people had the privilege of hearing of more than one hundred wonderfully crafted speeches made by him, each lasting not less than three hours under a pin-drop silence. Syed Nazrul Islam was a pure and perfect Bengali gentleman politician.





He, one of the greatest orators of the 20th century, was interestingly enough, like other great orators of the world before him, born with a speech impediment which he worked on until it no longer hindered him. One would never guess this from hearing his strong and reassuring voice, a voice that would buoy up Bangladesh during some of her darkest hours. It seemed as if the luminous career of his would go on forever. He used to address the crowd; he did not use the opportunity to wallow in pity. Instead, he spoke of the things he was grateful for and what a lucky guy he was.





Syed Nazrul Islam's charisma, skills in rhetoric, and passion, place him in a league of his own. He voiced a clear, compelling message of hope, a dream that things would not always be as they were, and that a new day was coming. It is just as electrifying and moving today as it was in March 1971.





He spearheaded Bangladesh's freedom struggle by giving speeches on the exploitation of the country by the Punjabis/Pakistanis. He was a major political leader of the country. He spent his entire life committed to promoting humanity. He was a confident politician who has tried his best to lead her nation to prosperity,

Her knowledge of administration, as well as her hard work and dedication, helped her get noticed, and earn many important government roles. He then created history by becoming the first Acting President of her nation. His efforts as a leader are visible to the entire nation,







Many years after his death, he continues to be a subject of many heroic and legendary stories in Bangladesh. He is a well-known and publicly adored figure, especially in greater Mymensingh District,

His martyrdom, for the cause of Bangabandhu's politics and Bangladesh, inspired his countless countrymen to come to the battlefield and fight for the cause of independence. He will be remembered as one of the few legends of the Bangladesh frontier.





He is largely recognised as an unusually charismatic and softly outspoken politician, committed to the causes of public welfare in all respects. He is an illustrious politician.

During his tenure of very high government positions, he marvelled all with his gentleness, courteousness and sense of humanity. He was kind and tender to all irrespective of their social, political and economic status. He was the scholarly politician. Today, he is remembered as a man of unblemished character.







An iconic politician and a revolutionary, Syed Nazrul Islam is widely admired for his astute idealism and statesmanship. Endowed with a wonderful political outlook and futuristic thinking, Nazrul Islam in his lifetime went on to become a paramount leader of the Bangladesh independence movement.







He was undoubtedly the central figure of the Bangladesh politics and contributed much to the nation both before and after Independence. With Bangabandhu as his mentor, Syed Nazrul Islam worked his way to become an important leader of the Bangladesh Awami League. He played a major role in making Bangladesh a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. He envisioned political, social and economic reforms for the country's advancement and growth. He was instrumental in making the struggle of common people, a part of the nationalist movement.





A passionate advocate of education, he believed that educating the young Bangladesh was imperative for the country's future growth.It is said: "old soldiers never die; they just fade away." Syed Nazrul Islam did not die; he had just faded away.



The writer is a political observer who writes on politics, political and human-centered figures, current and international affairs

