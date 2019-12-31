Zuena Aziz Chief Coordinator for SDGs

Social Welfare Ministry Senior Secretary Zuena Aziz has been appointed the Chief Coordinator for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Affairs at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for three years.





The Ministry of Public Administration issued a circular on Monday confirming the contractual appointment of Zuena Aziz, who is replacing Abul Kalam Azad. The circular says the appointment will be effective from Jan 1, 2020 or the day of her joining. Her post-retirement leave (PRL) has been cancelled with the appointment.





A 1984 batch BCS (Admin) cadre officer, Zuena joined the public service in 1986 and performed her responsibilities in different capacities at the field-level administration and at the Secretariat.





