First-phase Ijtema ends with Munajat

Hundreds of thousands of Muslim devotees gathered on the banks of the Turag River in Gazipur's Tongi to offer Akheri Munajat (final prayers) on Sunday. -Zahidul Islam/AA



The first phase of Bishwa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of Muslims after Hajj, ended on Sunday through the Akheri Munajat (final prayers) for peace in life, the hereafter and the welfare of the nation.Maulana Zubair Ahmed, Bangladeshi leader of Tabligh Jamaat, conducted the final prayers from 11:08am. His followers took part in the first phase.





Thousands of devotees raised their hands seeking divine forgiveness and blessings for peace and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah. Pakistani cleric Maulana Ziaul Haque delivered a sermon after the Fazr prayers followed by a special oration by India's Moulana Ibrahim Dawla prior to the Akheri Munajar.





Sections of the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway stretching from the airport to Joydebpur junction, Mirer Bazar, Gazipur to Tongi on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway and from Abdullahpur to Bypass Road on the Abdullahpur-Ashulia Road was made off limits to vehicles until the end of the Akheri Munajat ends,







said Gazipur Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Thowai Aung Pru Marma.Bangladesh Railway introduced special train service for Bishaw Ijtema attendees.All other trains made a five-minute stopover at the Tongi Railway Junction during the congregation.





Meanwhile, 11 devotees have so far died due to old-age complications at the Ijtema venue.The second phase of the Ijtema will be held from January 17 to 19. It is allotted to followers of Delhi's Moulana Mohammed Saad Kandhalvi, grandson of the Tabligh founder.









---Gazipur, AA

