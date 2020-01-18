The world class eco lifestyle in Bangladesh



Chuti Resort is ensuring world class eco lifestyle in Bangladesh. This is a 4 star standard boutique Resort near to Bhawal Rajbari surrounded by natural lake. The resort is located at Sukundi Village in the Eastern side of Gazipur DC Office; just 3 Km away from the world famous Bhawal Rajbari.















Chuti Resort is hereby promoting our country to uphold the natural & cultural heritage which will provide authentic & distinctive travel experiences to the distinguish travelers.The Resort is easy accessible by road which will take more or less 1.5 hr to get from Dhaka to the main spot.















The project area is 17 acres of green land which is surrounded by beautiful lake & reserved forest. Chuti Resort is ready with Luxurious Cottages, Villas, Suites, Tree House, Bird house, Play ground, kids' Zone, Swimming Pool, Fishing, Boating facility, Restaurant, Organic Fruits, Traditional Pitha, Folk Songs, Horse Riding and many more to entertain the honorable guests.





Several facilities by Chuti ResortPleasant Resort for couples & families.Green heaven for kids.Chosen place for corporate meeting & workshop.True combination of ultimate Luxury.37 km distance from Dhaka.



