



Acclaimed British comedian, Benny Hill, best known for his own program, 'The Benny Hill Show', earned an international cult following for his comedy. In order to fulfil this dream, he came to London at the tender age of 16 to pursue a career in comedy. However, he could not connect with audiences while he was on stage and he wasn't quite successful with his attempt on radio either.





It was at television that he found success and fame. He began his career in television with the show, 'Hi There' and later went on to create the legendary TV comedy, 'The Benny Hill Show'. Benny Hill was born in Eastleigh, Hampshire, England on 21 January 1924.

