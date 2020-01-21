



Grigori Rasputin was a Russian faith healer in the 19th century, who was known to have visions. Having gained popularity with his prophecies, he soon became a close associate and confidante of Tsar Nicholas II and his wife Tsarina Alexandra.





Initially, he impressed other members of the imperial family, and churchmen. However, when Nicholas began entrusting the psychic with too much power, people turned against Rasputin, and several attempts were made to defile him.







He even survived an assassination attempt, after which Nicholas II vested all advisory powers in the hands of the healer. As a spiritual person of faith, he travelled to many places, including Constantinople, Beirut, Jaffa and Jerusalem. Grigori Yefimovich Rasputin was born in the Pokrovskoye village of the Russian Tobolsk Governorate, Siberia, on January 21 (O.S. January 9), 1869.

