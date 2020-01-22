



Shahab-ud-din Muham-mad Khurram better known by his regnal name Shah Jahan was the fifth Mughal emperor, who reigned from 1628 to 1658. His reign represented the height of the Mughal architecture, most notably the Taj Mahal. His relationship with his wife Mumtaz Mahal has been heavily adapted into Indian art, literature, and cinema. Shah Jahan was widely considered the most competent of Emperor Jahangir's four sons and after Jahangir's death in late 1627, when a war of succession ensued, Shah Jahan emerged victorious. He put to death all of his rivals for the throne and crowned himself emperor in January 1628 in Agra under the regnal title "Shah Jahan" (which was originally given to him as a princely title). Although an able military commander, Shah Jahan is perhaps best remembered for his architectural achievements.

Leave Your Comments