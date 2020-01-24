Daily Sangram banned



The media enlistment of the Daily Sangram has been revoked over the commemoration of hanged war criminal Quader Molla in a report that glorified him as "a martyr".







The Department of Films and Publications (DFP) cancelled the enlistment of the newspaper on Wednesday as the daily published a report with the headline 'Today is the sixth death anniversary of martyr Abdul Quader Molla' on Dec 22 last year, according to a statement.Now, the newspaper will no longer enjoy any government facilities, including advertisements, the statement further said.









