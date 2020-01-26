



Manabendra Nath Roy born Narendra Nath Bhattacharya, was an Indian revolutionary, radical activist and political theorist, as well as a noted philosopher in the 20th century. Roy was a founder of the Mexican Communist Party and the Communist Party of India. Following the rise of Joseph Stalin, Roy left the mainline communist movement to pursue an independent radical politics.





In 1940 Roy was instrumental in the formation of the Radical Democratic Party, an organization in which he played a leading role for much of the decade of the 1940s. In the aftermath of World War II Roy moved away from Marxism to espouse the philosophy of radical humanism, attempting to chart a third course between liberalism and communism. He died on 26 January 1954 (aged 66) in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India.

Leave Your Comments