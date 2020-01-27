



Radhabinod Pal was an Indian jurist, who was a member of the United Nations' International Law Commission from 1952 to 1966. He was one of three Asian judges appointed to the International Military Tribunal for the Far East, the "Tokyo Trials" of Japanese war crimes committed during the Second World War.







The Yasukuni Shrine and the Kyoto Ryozen Gokoku Shrine have monuments specially dedicated to Judge Pal. Radhabinod Pal was born in 1886 in the small village of Salimpur, Kushtia District, East Bengal, present Bangladesh. He studied mathematics and constitutional law at Presidency College, Calcutta (now Kolkata), and the Law College of the University of Calcutta.



