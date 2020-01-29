One person who had made the Asian sub-continental nation of Pakistan famous for a reason other than cricket and politics, is Abdus Salam. This theoretical physicist had contributed immensely towards electroweak unification and was rewarded for this hard work in the form of a 'Nobel Prize'. Other than just dedicating his time towards particle physics, Salam also encouraged scientific research to a great extent in his country. He played a pivotal role in the development of nuclear energy and the atomic bomb project in Pakistan. Many Pakistani scientists who got an opportunity to work along with him, called him a 'Scientific Father'. Abdus Salam was born on 29 January 1926 to Chaudhry Muhammad Hussain and Hazira Hussain, Salam's father served as an education officer in the Punjab state's department of education. His grandfather was a physician and a religious scholar.

