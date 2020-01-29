How to stay connected during long journeys in abroad

Alex Will





Planning a long international journey that will take you far from home for a long time? If so, you are probably getting excited about your upcoming adventure. Travel allows us to share a whole new world of experiences, encounters, and customs that can be quite different from the ones you are used to in our everyday lives. Visiting faraway countries gives us a chance to broaden our scope of life experience and learn things about ourselves that we never knew before.





Then again, international travel also takes us out of our comfort zone. It's not uncommon to feel homesick when you are miles apart from the people who matter the most to you. Fortunately, we live in a world where being far away no longer means having to be completely disconnected from our family and friends. Technology gives us the opportunity to see new sights and have new experiences abroad while remaining in contact with our loved ones. Here's how to stay connected during your long journey abroad.





Make a FaceTime Date



Once upon a time, the idea of being able to speak to your friends and family, face to face, from miles away seemed like science fiction. But we now have all kinds of devices and apps to ensure that we stay in touch no matter the distance! FaceTime and Skype allow us to connect with the people we love during long journeys abroad. By setting a special time each day to sit down and connect with the special people in your life, you won't feel like you're missing out on time spent together. Be sure to choose a time that works for both of you, despite the potentially large time difference!



Stay Current on Your Favorite Shows



Do you and your loved one have a special TV show you like to watch together? Being on an extended international trip doesn't mean you have to miss out on that quality time. Stay up to date with the shows you and your friends and family all have in common (and avoid MAJOR spoilers when you return home!) by streaming TV abroad. You can purchase a US Hulu gift card to keep your subscription current and allow you to watch your favorite American TV shows on your mobile device, laptop, or streaming boxes such as Roku or Amazon FireTV stick. It may seem small, but little things like being able to watch your favorite shows can help you stay connected to your life at home.





Text For Free!





Text messaging through your SMS carrier can be a very pricey proposition when you are traveling abroad. International roaming rates can send your mobile service bill through the roof pretty quickly! However, that doesn't mean you have to stop texting your friends and family while you're away. Check out WhatsApp, a free, encrypted messaging app that enables you to text without using your mobile carrier's service plan. This way, you can stay connected without having to worry about a crazy bill waiting for you when you get home!





International travel allows us to learn about other cultures and try new things. By following these tips, you can get the most out of your extended journey abroad without having to miss spending time with your favorite people back home.





