

Farrukh Ahmad was a poet and writer of Bangladesh. He is commonly known as the 'Poet of the Muslim renaissance', as many of his poems embody the spirit of resurrection, particularly in the hearts of the down-trodden Muslims of the then Bengal.





Farrukh Ahmad was born on 10 June, 1918 in the village of Majhail of Sreepur Upazila of Magura District. He was the second son of Syed Hatem Ali and Begum Rawshan. He graduated from Khulna Zila School in 1937 and did his IA from Ripon College, Kolkata in 1939. He then enrolled at the prestigious Scottish Church College to pursue a BA (Hons) in Philosophy and English Literature, but was unable to his complete studies there. Subsequently, he studied at the City College.





As a student, Farrukh Ahmad had been attracted to the radical humanism of Manabendra Nath Roy and had participated in leftist politics. From the forties, however, he supported the Pakistan Movement. Despite his Pakistani and Islamic ideals, he supported the Language Movement in 1952 and, later, the liberation war of Bangladesh.





Farrukh Ahmad served in the office of the IG Prisons for a few years and in the Civil Supply Department in Kolkata. From 1945, he began editing the monthly Mohammadi. After partition in 1947 he came to Dhaka and joined the Dhaka Centre of Radio Pakistan as a staff artiste. Here he directed the popular weekly programme for children, named Khelaghar.













Farrukh Ahmad became famous for 'Lash', a poem written on the 1944 famine. Farrukh Ahmad's poems are inspired by Pakistani and Islamic ideals. They explore the glory of Muslim culture and call for a Muslim awakening. His poems reflect the Arab and Persian legacy in Bengal and are replete with Arabic and Persian words.





He also wrote satirical poems and sonnets. Among his poetical works are Satsagarer Majhi (1944), Sirazam Munira (1952), Naufel O Hatem (1961), Muhurter Kavita (1963), Hatemtayi (1966), Habida Marur Kahini (1981), etc. His works for children include Pakhir Basa (1965), Harafer Chhada (1970), Chhadar Asar (1970) etc.





His poems reflect the Arabic and Persian legacy in Bengal and are replete with Arabic and Persian words. He also wrote satirical poems and sonnets. His famous books are Sat Sagorer Majhi (The Sailor of the seven seas), Sirazam Munira, Naufel O Hatem, Muhurter Kabita, Dholai kabbo, Hatemtayi, Kafela, Sindabad etc. Among his children books are Pakhir Basa (The Nest of Bird), Harafer Chhada, Chharar Asar Fuler Jolsha, Chiriya Khana etc.





In recognition of his literary contribution he was awarded the Bangla Academy Award (1960), President's Award for Pride of Performance (1961), Adamjee Prize (1966), UNESCO Prize (1966), Ekushey Padak (posthumously, 1977) and Svadhinata Puraskar (posthumously, 1980). He died in Dhaka on 19 October 1974.

Leave Your Comments