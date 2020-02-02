



Ayn Rand (born Alisa Zinovyevna Rosenbaum) was a Russian-American writer and philosopher. She is known for her two best-selling novels, The Fountainhead and Atlas Shrugged, and for developing a philosophical system she named Objectivism. Educated in Russia, she moved to the United States in 1926.







She had a play produced on Broadway in 1935 and 1936. After two early novels that were initially unsuccessful, she achieved fame with her 1943 novel, The Fountainhead. In 1957, Rand published her best-known work, the novel Atlas Shrugged.







Afterward, she turned to non-fiction to promote her philosophy, publishing her own periodicals and releasing several collections of essays until her death in 1982.Rand advocated reason as the only means of acquiring knowledge and rejected faith and religion. Rand was born on February 2, 1905, to a Russian-Jewish bourgeois family living in Saint Petersburg.

