



Rajkumari Bibiji Amrit Kaur DStJ was an Indian activist and politician. Following her long-lasting association with the Indian independence movement, she was appointed the first Health Minister of India in 1947 and remained in office until 1957.







During her tenure, Kaur ushered in several healthcare reforms in India and is widely remembered for her contributions to the sector and her advocacy of women's rights.







Kaur was also a member of the Indian Constituent Assembly, the body that framed the Constitution of India.. Amrit Kaur was born on 2 February 1889 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (then United Provinces), India.







She had her early education in Sherborne School For Girls in Dorset, England, and had her college education at Oxford University. After completing her education in England, she returned to India.

