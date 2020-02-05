



Bappa Mazumder is a singer from Bangladesh, lyricist and composer. Bappa is famous for his Bengali romantic compositions, some of which have been performed with his band, Dalchhut.





He is a son of a music couple, the classical maestro Ustad Barin Mazumder and Ila Mazumder. He is the younger brother of famous mime artist Partha Pratim Majumder and music composer Partha Sharothi Mojumdar. He was born on 5 February in Dhaka,Bangladesh.





Mazumder has also composed more than a thousand musical numbers for other musicians. In recent times, Bappa has recorded and performed with Fahmida Nabi, (Ek Muthho Gaan). Along with singing, writing and composing, Bappa also has worked as an anchor, namely on The One, a musical talk show on Channel One, a channel that came to a close in 2010.



