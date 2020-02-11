Mohammad Rafiquzzaman





Mohammad Rafiquzza-man is a Bangladeshi lyricist. He was awarded Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Lyrics twice for the lyrics of "Tumi Emoni Jaal Petechho Shongshare" in Shuvoda (1986) and "Phuler Bashor Bhanglo Jokhon" in Chandranath (1984).







He is credited with 2000 songs, three collections of songs, four collections of poems and three collections of essays on music. Rafiquzzaman got his breakthrough in 1965 through his lyrics of the song "Mugdho Amar Ei Chokh Jokhon". He wrote a book titled "Adhunik Bangla Gaan Rochonar Kolakoushal".



