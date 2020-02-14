'Defeat evil forces for public security'

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressing the 40th national rally of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP at the Ansar-VDP Academy in Shafipur of Gazipur on Thursday. -PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged the members of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) to work with honesty, courage and integrity to defeat evil forces to ensure public security.





"We hope that you'll work with honesty, courage and sincerity to defeat evil forces for ensuring the public security," she said at the 40th national rally of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP at Bangladesh Ansar-VDP Academy in Shafipur, Gazipur.







Sheikh Hasina asked the Ansar and VDP members to contribute to the development of the country as Bangladesh has now acquired the capability to move keeping peace with the world. Noting that her government has been taking the country forward, she said, "We've created scope for all to work together in it (development of the country). So, you've also many responsibilities here. You can make massive contribution to the development of the country."





The Prime Minister asked the Ansar and VDP, being the largest force in the country, to perform the duties bestowed upon them properly. "If we all work together, I think the day is not far when Bangladesh will be established as a poverty- and hunger-free, developed and prosperous country," she said. On her arrival at the rally venue, the Prime Minister was received by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Director General of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Major General Kazi Sharif Kaikobad.





Earlier, the Prime Minister inspected a parade of Ansar and VDP riding an open jeep and received salute. She handed over eight types of special medal to 143 Ansar and VDP members for their bravery and praiseworthy services.





The medals are Bangladesh Ansar Medal, President's Ansar Medal, Bangladesh VDP Medal, President VDP Medal, Bangladesh Ansar Services Medal, President's Ansar Services Medal, Bangladesh VDP Services Medal and President's VDP Services Medal.





The Prime Minister also handed over the posthumous medal to wife of late Golam Mostafa. Sheikh Hasina later witnessed a colourful cultural programme performed by Ansar and VDP members.





